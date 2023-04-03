Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Western Digital Says Data Breach May Continue To Cause Disruption To Parts Of Operations

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a computer drive maker and data storage firm, said on Monday that it has faced a security breach after an unauthorized third party gained access to a number of its systems, as identified on March 26. According to the ongoing probe, the company believes that the unauthorized party obtained certain data following the incident and the nature and scope of the stolen information is yet to be known.

The company is implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations including taking systems and services offline.

Western Digital is working to restore impacted infrastructure and services, and the data breach may continue to cause disruption to parts of its business operations.

The ongoing investigation is in its early stages and Western Digital is coordinating with law enforcement authorities.

