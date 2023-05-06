06.05.2023 04:21:43

Western Digital To Restore Online Store In Mid-May After Security Breach

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC), in an update on a network security incident involving the company's systems, said Friday that it restored My Cloud service and expects its online store to be restored in the week of May 15, 2023.

The computer drive maker and data storage firm said that it is progressing through its restoration process and the majority of its impacted systems and services are now operational.

The company noted that its factories are and have been operational throughout the incident and it is shipping products to meet its customers' needs.

The company confirmed that an unauthorized party obtained a copy of a database used for its online store that contained some personal information of its online store customers. The information included customer names, billing and shipping addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers. In addition, the database contained, in encrypted format, hashed and salted passwords and partial credit card numbers.

The company stated that it will communicate directly with impacted customers. It is aware that other alleged Western Digital information has been made public.

On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security incident where an unauthorized third party gained access to a number of the Company's systems.

