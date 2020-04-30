|
30.04.2020 00:30:00
Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results
CALGARY, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2020. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:
Nominee
# Votes For
% Votes For
# Votes Withheld
% Votes
Donald D. Copeland
53,334,053
98.81%
640,022
1.19%
Lorne A. Gartner
53,313,913
98.78%
660,162
1.22%
Alex R.N. MacAusland
53,397,550
98.93%
576,525
1.07%
Ronald P. Mathison
53,244,826
98.65%
729,249
1.35%
John R. Rooney
53,334,053
98.81%
640,022
1.19%
The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its Horizon Drilling division and in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its Eagle Well Servicing division and provides oilfield rental services through its Aero Rental Services division. Stoneham's division, Western Oilfield Services, provides well servicing operations in the United States.
SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.
