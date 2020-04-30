Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2020. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Donald D. Copeland 53,334,053 98.81% 640,022 1.19% Lorne A. Gartner 53,313,913 98.78% 660,162 1.22% Alex R.N. MacAusland 53,397,550 98.93% 576,525 1.07% Ronald P. Mathison 53,244,826 98.65% 729,249 1.35% John R. Rooney 53,334,053 98.81% 640,022 1.19%

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

