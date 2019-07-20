Western Pathology Consultants, Ltd. Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

RENO, Nev., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Pathology Consultants, Ltd. ("Western Pathology") has been informed by Retrieval Masters Creditors Bureau d/b/a American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") of a data security incident involving the AMCA payment website. AMCA is an independent collection agency that Western Pathology and many other entities used for debt collection. The incident is limited to AMCA's systems. The security of Western Pathology's systems was not affected by this incident.

According to AMCA, on March 21, 2019, AMCA became aware of facts indicating there had been a data security incident. After conducting an investigation, in May of 2019, AMCA notified Western Pathology about the incident and informed Western Pathology that an AMCA database containing information for some Western Pathology patients had been affected. However, at the time of AMCA's initial notification, AMCA did not provide Western Pathology with enough information for Western Pathology to identify potentially affected patients or confirm the nature of patient information potentially involved in the incident, and Western Pathology's investigation is on-going. Based on the information provided by AMCA, the following information belonging to Western Pathology patients may have been affected by the incident: patient names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information. AMCA has advised Western Pathology that its patient's social security numbers were not involved in the incident. Western Pathology does not provide AMCA healthcare records such as laboratory results and clinical history.

In response to the breach, AMCA sent notification letters to approximately 350 Western Pathology patients informing them that their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information may have been impacted. In addition, based on the investigation and the information provided by AMCA, Western Pathology estimates that approximately another 4,200 patients may have had their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information and treatment provider information impacted by this incident. For these patients, credit card and banking information is not affected. The impact of this incident is limited to laboratory services provided to patients in the United States whose accounts were referred for debt collection.

Individuals with questions about this incident or questions about precautionary steps they can take may call 833-300-6928 for additional information.

Clinical Pathology Laboratories, Inc. takes the security of its patients' information very seriously, including the security of data handled by vendors. As a result of the investigation, Western Pathology is no longer using AMCA for collection efforts.

The privacy and protection of patient information is a top priority. Western Pathology greatly appreciates the patience and loyalty of its patients as it works to respond to this incident.

