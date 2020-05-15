Western Plant Health Applauds California's "Farm Safety Culture" as Model for Nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western Plant Health (WPH), today applauded California farmers and agricultural businesses for their leadership in meeting the state's essential need for fresh fruit and produce production while maintaining high public safety standards during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our farmers are really unsung heroes who long ago built a culture of safety that is now benefiting our state during these difficult times," said Renee Pinel, President & CEO of WPH. "Without missing a beat, California farmers have kept filling our shopping bags in large part because their health and safety rules were already in place and the norm – not some new requirement arising from an emergency."

WPH, a trade association representing companies that supply farmers with fertilizers and crop protection products that help grow healthy crops, said that the state's farm community has served as a national model for how to conduct business without compromising the safety of the food, environment, workers and neighboring communities.

"While most people and industries were caught off guard by the COVID-19 crisis, California farmers were already taking many of the mandated safety precautions as a matter of routine," Pinel said. "With such strict food handling and pesticide practices already in place, our farmers were able to continue supplying grocery stores and food banks throughout the state and nation."

She also noted that a decades-long collaboration with federal and state regulators was instrumental in helping build a culture of safety.

"All Californians can be proud of the culture of safety that has been created on the state's farms," said Pinel.

About Western Plant Health:

Western Plant Health (WPH) is a Sacramento-based trade association whose member companies promote the environmentally safe and agronomically sound use of their products. WPH members provide farmers with a wide range of crop protection and fertilizers necessary for safely growing crops that produce nutritious food and high-quality fiber, as well as horticultural products.

