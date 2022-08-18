Western Union and Alsuper Join Forces to Offer Money Transfer Services in Northern Mexico

Western Union and Alsuper today announced an agreement to offer cross-border money transfer services at 80 Alsuper supermarket locations across Northern Mexico, including Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, and Zacatecas. Alsuper operates under the AirPak network.

The agreement gives millions of consumers in Mexico yet another way to conveniently send and receive money across Mexico and the more than 200 countries and territories where Western Union operates. Customers may choose for their funds to be paid out into billions of bank accounts, millions of mobile wallets, or across Western Union’s substantial global network of retail locations.

"Since 1954, Alsuper has been a strong community partner with a presence across Northern Mexico, helping foster better lives for millions of people through the goods and services they provide,” said Pablo Porro, Head of Western Union’s Mexico business. "We look forward to working with Alsuper and AirPak to offer Mexicans convenient access to our services, giving them even more added choice to how they send and receive money.”

The work with Alsuper is part of Western Union’s continued growth and expansion of its omni-channel service offering across a full range of physical and digital touchpoints and channels, providing customers with speed, choice and convenience sending money cross-border. Western Union services will be available in Alsuper supermarket locations later this year.

"With this alliance we seek to bring more Mexican families closer to our compatriots who work in other countries to offer their loved ones a better future,” said Carlos Fletes Ahlers, General Manager of AirPak Mexico. "Our purpose is to send these money transfers, fruits of their labour through a reliable and secure connection. We are proud of this alliance formed between Alsuper, Western Union and AirPak, which we offer to all Chihuahuenses and the rest of the Mexicans who have a nearby Alsuper an effective and quality service that gives peace of mind to our countrymen.”

About Western Union.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About AirPak.

AirPak is a leading remittance company in Central America with a strong presence in Mexico. It is present throughout the Mexican Republic through more than 3,000 payment points strategically located to offer a quality service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005138/en/