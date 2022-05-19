19.05.2022 20:58:00

Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Western Union Company Shs 16,12 -0,93% The Western Union Company Shs

