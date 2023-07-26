26.07.2023 23:56:37

Western Union Co Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $176.2 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $194.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $190.7 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.17 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $176.2 Mln. vs. $194.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.75

