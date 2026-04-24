Western Union Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 5.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Western Union Co. (WU) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent, with adjusted revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent.

The company noted that the guidance assumes no material changes in macroeconomic conditions, including changes in immigration policies, foreign currencies, Argentina inflation, or any prolonged impact or escalations of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

In Friday's pre-market trading, WU is trading on the NYSE at $8.80, down $0.54 or 5.74 percent.

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