Western Union Sees Improving Trends For Revenue Over Next 3 Years

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Co Company (WU), a financial services provider, said on Thursday that it expects an improvement in its revenue trends annually over the next three-years.

For the fiscal 2023, the company expects its revenues to decline by around 10 percent to 8 percent. On adjusted basis, the firm expects its revenues to fall by around 4 percent to 2 percent.

Western Union also projects its EPS to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 for the same period.

With an annual improvement in 2023, the financial firm anticipates a 2 percent revenue growth by 2025.

For the fiscal years 2014 to 2015, the company anticipates a mid-single digit growth in EPS.

For the fiscal 2021, the company has reported EPS of $1.97, on revenues of $5.070 billion

