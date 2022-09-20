|
20.09.2022 14:00:00
Western Union to Host Investor Day on October 20, 2022
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) will host an investor day on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in New York City. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and other members of the Executive Leadership Team will provide an update on the Company’s long-term strategy followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
