Western Union to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial +1 (669) 900-6833 or +1 (253) 215-8782 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 979 6440 0760 and the passcode, which is 455210. Alternatively, you can join by clicking the link here.

A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

