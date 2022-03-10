|
10.03.2022 15:58:40
Western Union To Suspend Operations In Russia And Belarus
(RTTNews) - Western Union Co. (WU) said, in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia's prolonged assault on Ukraine, it has decided to suspend its operations in Russia and Belarus.
The company said it stands with the world in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
Western Union noted that it joins the international community in expressing sincere hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution.
