Westfalen Weser Netz saves cost and avoids outages with ADVA ALM fiber assurance

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Westfalen Weser Netz has deployed its ALM fiber monitoring technology for precise, real-time insight into its regional metro network. The solution gives the municipal utility provider complete infrastructure assurance. Now it can instantly detect and rapidly repair fiber breaks with minimal disruption. The ADVA ALM enables Westfalen Weser Netz to dramatically shorten repair cycles and enhance network performance. It also means far fewer truck rolls and significant savings on fuel cost. The technology integrated seamlessly into Westfalen Weser Netz’s cableScout® management software provided by ADVA’s partner JO Software Engineering GmbH.

"The ADVA ALM is helping us ensure excellent network availability while also reducing maintenance effort and expense. It gives our repair teams the power to remotely measure attenuation and quickly locate any degradation in our fiber plant. They can then take action straightaway to resolve problems,” said Stefan Kenneweg, consultant at Westfalen Weser Netz. "Combining the ADVA ALM assurance solution with our cableScout® management software is like turning on the lights right across our network. Now there are no more blind spots. That means no more wasted hours on false alarms and no nasty surprises for our customers.”

The ADVA ALM is now delivering passive, in-service monitoring of Westfalen Weser Netz’s fiber links. The simple, plug-and-play device offers several key advantages for utility network assurance. Its fanless operation and compact, low-energy design reduce opex and environmental impact. It’s also a highly robust solution ready to be installed in almost any location. Built on standardized, open management interfaces, the ADVA ALM is fully interoperable with Westfalen Weser Netz’s existing cableScout® software. This provides a geographic information system (GIS) to quickly and easily locate failures.

"Our ALM fiber monitoring platform is already bringing major benefits to Westfalen Weser Netz and its customers, helping the company reduce truck rolls and maximize resource efficiency. There really is no technology that has this much impact with such little cost and effort,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. "When it comes to providing homes and businesses with safe, efficient and sustainable electricity, gas and water, the reliability of the data transport network is crucial. Now that Westfalen Weser Netz has total visibility and control of its fiber infrastructure, it can avoid outages and introduce new services with confidence.”

"Our cableScout® platform combined with the ADVA ALM solution for in-service monitoring provides Westfalen Weser Netz with continual access to a detailed layout of its network. Its team now has comprehensive understanding of the complete fiber architecture, enabling efficient end-to-end planning, management and troubleshooting,” said Ralph Kosztovits, managing partner at JO Software Engineering GmbH. "ADVA is a company that shares our commitment to sustainable growth and creating new opportunities through innovation. Our close alliance offers major benefits for network operators like Westfalen Weser Netz who are committed to empowering customers to achieve more and enhancing end user experience.”

