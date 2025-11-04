Westin Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO Of 5 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Westin Acquisition Corp, a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.

The each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-sixth (1/6) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol WSTNU beginning November 4, 2025.

The company expects the IPO to close on November 5, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols WSTN and WSTNR, respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.