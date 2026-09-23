Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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23.09.2026 21:00:01
Westinghouse Air Brake CEO Santana Sells 2,183 Shares for $612,000
Rafael Santana, President and CEO of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), sold 2,183 shares of common stock on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($280.19); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026, market close ($279.81).
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a leading provider of advanced rail transportation solutions with a $49.6 billion market capitalization and $12 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its comprehensive technology platform and established market position to serve the essential freight and transit rail markets, which benefit from secular tailwinds in supply chain modernization and urban mobility investment. WAB's integrated Freight and Transit segments provide diversified revenue exposure while maintaining strong operational leverage and capital efficiency.
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