Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.85 to $11.05 per share. Expanding operating margins and multiyear backlog growth give the equipment manufacturer clear visibility into long-term cash flow. Of concern was that revenue reached $3.12 billion, below the $3.2 billion consensus estimate, while full-year revenue guidance remained unchanged. Management also said some locomotive deliveries slipped into Q4 and that tariffs were the year's biggest headwind.

Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Operational execution, cost management, and efficiency initiatives like Integration 3.0, the company's internal restructuring and cost-reduction program, pushed adjusted operating margin up nearly 2 percentage points to 23%. By shedding low-margin assets and trimming complexity, management expects these cost reductions to sustainably elevate profitability.

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