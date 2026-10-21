Air Holdings Aktie

Air Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 20:04:28

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.85 to $11.05 per share. Expanding operating margins and multiyear backlog growth give the equipment manufacturer clear visibility into long-term cash flow. Of concern was that revenue reached $3.12 billion, below the $3.2 billion consensus estimate, while full-year revenue guidance remained unchanged. Management also said some locomotive deliveries slipped into Q4 and that tariffs were the year's biggest headwind.

Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Operational execution, cost management, and efficiency initiatives like Integration 3.0, the company's internal restructuring and cost-reduction program, pushed adjusted operating margin up nearly 2 percentage points to 23%. By shedding low-margin assets and trimming complexity, management expects these cost reductions to sustainably elevate profitability.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Air Holdings Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Air Holdings Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Air Holdings Limited Registered Shs 7,48 -3,23% Air Holdings Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX leichter -- US-Börsen schwächer - NASDAQ tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen