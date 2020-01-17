WestJet drives increased domestic tourism with new flight bridging Charlottetown and Calgary

Airline announces 35 per cent increase in flights to YYG with new non-stop service connecting Prince Edward Island to Western Canada

CALGARY, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet today is bridging new domestic connections between the east and the west with the introduction of new non-stop seasonal service between Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Calgary beginning June 25, 2020.

"As the official airline of Destination Canada's domestic tourism campaign, we are proud to invest in this historic new connection," said Charles Duncan, WestJet Chief Strategy Officer. "Our partners in both P.E.I and Alberta are excited with the opportunity this service represents as both have a new opportunity to market their world-class tourism assets. This flight is a unique opportunity for Canadians looking to explore our country."

WestJet's seasonal service between Charlottetown Airport (YYG) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) will operate four-times weekly on WestJet's 737 aircraft. Flights are timed for convenient connectivity from WestJet's largest hub in Calgary to destinations across Western Canada including Vancouver, Edmonton, Kelowna and Victoria. The seasonal flight concludes September 7, 2020.

"This is a wonderful announcement for both Islanders who live here and Islanders living out west who, in their heart, still call Prince Edward Island home," said Premier Dennis King. "This direct flight between P.E.I and Alberta will further strengthen our relationship with Western Canada, opening up new markets for our business community and encouraging more visitors from western North America to explore our Island."

WestJet has served Prince Edward Island and the city of Charlottetown since 2005 and flights have more than doubled since introducing service. This summer, the airline will offer more than 67,000 seats to YYG, an increase of more than 20,000 from last year and in peak season will operate up to 20 flights per week from Charlottetown to Toronto and Calgary.

By June 2020 from Calgary, WestJet's hub and home, the airline will operate more than 1000 flights per week in peak season to 57 destinations out of Calgary International Airport. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

Details of WestJet's service between Charlottetown and Calgary:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary-

Charlottetown Four-times

weekly 10:45 p.m. 6:23 a.m. (+1) June 25 -

Sept. 7, 2020 Charlottetown-

Calgary Four-times

weekly 7:15 a.m. 9:33 a.m. June 26 - Sept. 7, 2020

Additional Quotes:

"These additional flights are excellent news for the people of Prince Edward Island," said Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Member of Parliament for Cardigan. "With record levels of tourism to the island, and a recent investment of $8.1 million into the Charlottetown Airport by the federal government, we understand the importance of increasing capacity for travel. I'm glad to see WestJet making it easier for Canadians to come experience our great province."

"As the Birthplace of Confederation, Charlottetown has a lot to offer visitors. We are pleased to see this announcement from WestJet," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown. "This new connection will not only bring new opportunities for tourism and business, but will offer up a new way to reconnect Island families with loved ones in Western Canada."

"This is obviously fantastic news, there has always been a strong connection between P.E.I and Alberta, with many Islanders calling the western province home," said Doug Newson, CEO at YYG. "We are delighted that WestJet will be offering this service giving many Albertans the opportunity to vacation to our beautiful island and for Islanders to access stunning Western Canada through WestJet's Calgary hub."

"We are delighted our guests will be able to fly direct from YYC to Prince Edward Island this summer. From red-sand beaches, lighthouses and legendary vistas to its world-renowned seafood and agriculture there is so much to see and do in P.E.I. We're also happy Islanders can visit our region, or connect through WestJet's impressive hub at YYC," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority.

"With this new flight connecting Calgary and Prince Edward Island, WestJet continues to help us showcase everything Calgary has to offer to Canadian travellers," says Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary CEO. "Additional direct routes also support the economic impact of tourism, which directly contributes over $2 billion to Calgary's economy each year. We are very eager to share Calgary with guests from P.E.I."

