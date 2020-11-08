+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
08.11.2020 21:12:00

WestJet Group of Companies reacts to this afternoon's statement from Transport Minister Marc Garneau

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

"We will evaluate this afternoon's statement from the Government of Canada and will await greater clarity on what support for the aviation sector might include.

As we determine how to proceed in the best interests of our guests, our people and the communities we serve, we won't be making any further comment."

About WestJet 
Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

