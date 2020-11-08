WestJet Group of Companies reacts to this afternoon's statement from Transport Minister Marc Garneau

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

"We will evaluate this afternoon's statement from the Government of Canada and will await greater clarity on what support for the aviation sector might include.

As we determine how to proceed in the best interests of our guests, our people and the communities we serve, we won't be making any further comment."

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

