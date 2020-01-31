WestJet welcomes Angela Avery as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

CALGARY, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that Angela Avery will be joining the airline as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary starting February 17, 2020.

Reporting to Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO, Angela will be responsible for all aspects of WestJet's legal and compliance functions. In addition, she will play an important role in working with WestJet's Board of Directors, Onex and other key stakeholders.

"Angela is a highly skilled leader with comprehensive legal experience who will help WestJet fulfill our global strategy," said Ed Sims. "We welcome Angela at a crucial time and look forward to her guidance on some of our most important projects. We are fortunate to have her join our talented team."

"I am very excited to join WestJet at this critical juncture," said Angela Avery. "WestJet's journey is something I have watched and admired since 1996 and I look forward to working with the team, regulators and others to help ensure WestJet's success at home and on a global scale."

Angela has extensive transactional, regulatory and compliance background and brings more than 25 years of legal and business experience to WestJet. She joins WestJet from Athabasca Oil Corporation where she was General Counsel and Vice-President, Business Development. She previously held senior roles with ConocoPhillips and her international experience includes an appointment to the United Nations to litigate war reparations.

Angela is a member of the bar in Alberta and New York.

