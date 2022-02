Westlake Establishes 2030 Target To Reduce CO2 Emissions

(RTTNews) - Westlake Corp. (WLK) aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 equivalent emissions per ton of production by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.

In 2022, Westlake plans to continue reporting sustainability metrics informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board voluntary disclosure framework, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures guidance, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework.