Westlake Securities Advises Frontier Energy on Acquisition of Energy Insight

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities is pleased to announce that Frontier Energy, Inc. has acquired Energy Insight, Inc., an energy efficiency consulting company based in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Founded in 2013, Energy Insight designs, implements, and administers energy conservation programs on behalf of utilities that empower their commercial, industrial, agricultural and institutional customers to reduce energy usage.

Energy Insight represents the sixth company to join Frontier Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTI International, Inc. ("GTII"). Frontier Energy was formed via the combination of five GTII subsidiaries focused on energy efficiency. With the addition of Energy Insight, the Frontier Energy enterprise now has eight U.S. offices across four states and more than 140 employees providing professional services to help clients reduce energy use and increase alternative transportation.

GTII is a holding company and wholly owned subsidiary of GTI, a leading non-profit research, development and training organization serving the energy industry for more than 75 years. Through GTII, GTI is investing in an efficient, safe, clean energy future to meet ever-escalating energy, operational, and environmental challenges.

Westlake Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Frontier Energy and GTII. Managing Director Jon D'Andrea led the transaction on behalf of Westlake Securities.

Ron Snedic, Chairman of Frontier Energy and President of GTII, said, "Westlake has played an integral role as part of our corporate development team at GTII. Their experience in both the energy efficiency and professional services markets has proved instrumental in identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities."

Jon D'Andrea said, "Having the unique pleasure of both advising on the sale of a business to GTII as well as representing GTII on the buy-side, I can attest to their genuine and forthright approach to the deal process. We look forward to continuing to work with GTII on their acquisition growth strategy."

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

