WESTPAY: Westpay enter partnership with Paynova.

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce that it is adding Paynova as a strategic partner. This partnership will, in some areas, be vital in Westpay's journey of adding more alternative payment methods (APM) to their offering.

- For Westpay, this is a perfect match. Our ambition to be at the forefront as a fintech provider comes with some challenges that only can be overcome by teaming up with the best. Paynova's approach to digital solutions, their modern credit platform Elastq combined with their "Pay Later"-feature, will be an important puzzle piece in our full-scale payment solution. Our innovation team here at Westpay is already up and running, identifying relevant features that will set a new standard, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

Paynova is an industry expert on instant credit solutions at point of sales. Their solutions build upon Elastq, is a modern and flexible platform for instant credit. The Paynova share is quoted on NGM Equity.

- This partnership gives me a really good gut feeling. We have launched a "Pay Later"-feature that fits Westpay's mindset and innovation skills like a glove. Our common view on customer experience and ambition will magically trigger our joint forces. Now, together with Westpay, we have a scenario that gives the equation 1+1=3 a true definition, says Daniel Ekberger, CEO at Paynova.

