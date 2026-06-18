Westport Innovations Aktie

Westport Innovations für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q67T / ISIN: CA9609083097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.06.2026 14:43:47

Westport-Volvo JV Ink Deal To Commercialize HPDI Fuel System Tech

(RTTNews) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), a manufacturer of alternative fuel systems, Thursday announced that its joint venture with Swedish auto maker Volvo Group (VOLV-A.ST) called Cespira has agreed to integrate and commercialize Cespira's HPDI fuel system technology to enable Volvo Group's 13-litre engine to run on hydrogen.

Currently, Volvo trucks are in on-road testing and a commercial launch is targeted to happen before 2030.

This agreement, governs the development and commercialization activities to extend the 13L engine platform to run on hydrogen.

"Cespira's HPDI fuel system enables direct injection of alternative fuels at high pressures into internal combustion engines, supporting the use of lower-carbon fuels while preserving the performance, durability, and operating characteristics required for heavy-duty applications.", Westport commented.

This technology is expected to deliver diesel-equivalent performance with a zero-carbon fuel, hydrogen.

In pre-market activity, WPRT shares were trading at $2.40, up 29% on the Nasdaq and VOLV-A.ST shares were trading at 317.20 SEK, down 0.31% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Westport Innovations Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Westport Innovations Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Volvo AB Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1 Sh 29,00 -0,68% Volvo AB Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag des großen Verfalls: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht nach unten. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen