02.08.2023 03:23:35
WestRock To Close Tacoma, Washington, Paper Mill
(RTTNews) - WestRock Co. (WRK) said it will permanently cease operating its paper mill in Tacoma, Washington, and will conclude production by September 30, 2023.
According to the company, the combination of high operating costs and the need for significant capital investment were the determining factors in the decision to cease operations at the mill.
The company noted that the Tacoma mill produces kraft and white top liner and bleached pulp for a combined annual capacity of 510,000 tons. The majority of kraft and white top liner will be transitioned to other mills in the WestRock system to serve its customers in North America and international markets. Approximately 60,000 annual tons of pulp and 25,000 annual tons of specialty grade capacity will be reduced due to the shutdown.
The Tacoma mill employs about 400 people. Employees will receive severance and outplace.
