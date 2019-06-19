19.06.2019 02:00:00

Westshore Terminals 2019 Report of Voting Results

WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
(the "Corporation")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
June 18, 2019

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

39,795,619

76.94

11,927,341

23.06

M. Dallas H. Ross

39,097,920

75.59

12,625,040

24.41

Brian Canfield

47,863,156

92.54

3,859,804

7.46

Glen Clark

41,110,499

79.48

10,612,461

20.52

H. Clark Hollands

50,228,361

97.11

1,494,599

2.89

Steve Akazawa

49,498,812

95.70

2,224,148

4.30

Nick Desmarais

40,818,839

78.92

10,904,121

21.08

Dianne Watts

51,478,288

99.53

244,672

0.47

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

52,315,366

99.94

31,278

0.06

DATED this 18th day of June, 2019.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

