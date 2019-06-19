|
19.06.2019 02:00:00
Westshore Terminals 2019 Report of Voting Results
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
(the "Corporation")
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
June 18, 2019
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William W. Stinson
39,795,619
76.94
11,927,341
23.06
M. Dallas H. Ross
39,097,920
75.59
12,625,040
24.41
Brian Canfield
47,863,156
92.54
3,859,804
7.46
Glen Clark
41,110,499
79.48
10,612,461
20.52
H. Clark Hollands
50,228,361
97.11
1,494,599
2.89
Steve Akazawa
49,498,812
95.70
2,224,148
4.30
Nick Desmarais
40,818,839
78.92
10,904,121
21.08
Dianne Watts
51,478,288
99.53
244,672
0.47
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
Auditors
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
KPMG LLP
52,315,366
99.94
31,278
0.06
DATED this 18th day of June, 2019.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
