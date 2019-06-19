Westshore Terminals 2019 Report of Voting Results

WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(the "Corporation")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 18, 2019

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 39,795,619 76.94 11,927,341 23.06 M. Dallas H. Ross 39,097,920 75.59 12,625,040 24.41 Brian Canfield 47,863,156 92.54 3,859,804 7.46 Glen Clark 41,110,499 79.48 10,612,461 20.52 H. Clark Hollands 50,228,361 97.11 1,494,599 2.89 Steve Akazawa 49,498,812 95.70 2,224,148 4.30 Nick Desmarais 40,818,839 78.92 10,904,121 21.08 Dianne Watts 51,478,288 99.53 244,672 0.47

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 52,315,366 99.94 31,278 0.06

DATED this 18th day of June, 2019.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"

Nick Desmarais

Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation