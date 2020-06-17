|
Westshore Terminals Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William W. Stinson
33,064,795
69.40
14,579,009
30.60
M. Dallas H. Ross
31,523,238
66.16
16,120,566
33.84
Brian Canfield
43,102,219
90.47
4,541,585
9.53
Glen Clark
35,298,749
74.09
12,345,055
25.91
H. Clark Hollands
44,608,615
93.63
3,035,189
6.37
Steve Akazawa
44,745,646
93.92
2,898,158
6.08
Nick Desmarais
Dianne Watts
34,168,336
71.72
13,475,468
28.28
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
Auditors
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
KPMG LLP
47,955,382
99.90
48,634
0.10
DATED this 16th day of June, 2020.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
