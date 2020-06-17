Westshore Terminals Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 33,064,795 69.40 14,579,009 30.60 M. Dallas H. Ross 31,523,238 66.16 16,120,566 33.84 Brian Canfield 43,102,219 90.47 4,541,585 9.53 Glen Clark 35,298,749 74.09 12,345,055 25.91 H. Clark Hollands 44,608,615 93.63 3,035,189 6.37 Steve Akazawa 44,745,646 93.92 2,898,158 6.08 Nick Desmarais Dianne Watts 34,168,336

47,096,515 71.72

98.85 13,475,468

547,289 28.28

1.15

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 47,955,382 99.90 48,634 0.10

DATED this 16th day of June, 2020.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"

Nick Desmarais

Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

