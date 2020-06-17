+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
17.06.2020 02:00:00

Westshore Terminals Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

33,064,795

69.40

14,579,009

30.60

M. Dallas H. Ross

31,523,238

66.16

16,120,566

33.84

Brian Canfield

43,102,219

90.47

4,541,585

9.53

Glen Clark

35,298,749

74.09

12,345,055

25.91

H. Clark Hollands

44,608,615

93.63

3,035,189

6.37

Steve Akazawa

44,745,646

93.92

2,898,158

6.08

Nick Desmarais

Dianne Watts

34,168,336
47,096,515

71.72
98.85

13,475,468
547,289

28.28
1.15

Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

47,955,382

99.90

48,634

0.10

DATED this 16th day of June, 2020.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Newssuche

