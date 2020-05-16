|
Westshore Terminals Revises Event Format for Annual General Meeting Due to COVID-19
VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that similar to other public companies, it will take COVID-19 precautionary measures for the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 16, 2020. The changes are intended to reduce potential risks associated with travel and large gatherings, and to focus on the health and safety of our employees, suppliers and other stakeholders.
The AGM will be held at Westshore Terminals located at 1 Roberts Bank, Delta, British Columbia. In view of the strong recommendations from British Columbia's Chief Medical Health Officer to limit gatherings, arrangements are being made only to permit certain officers of the Corporation, including the proxyholders named in the form of proxy, to access the meeting site and attend the AGM in person. This will ensure compliance with requirements relating to workplaces and adherence to required social distancing.
The revised event format for the AGM will include a one-way web and telephone conference. Shareholders can email questions prior to the AGM to info@westshore.com but will not otherwise be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the AGM via the web or telephone conference. All shareholders of the Corporation are encouraged to vote on matters at the AGM by proxy, appointing a management proxyholder. This method of conducting the AGM should not impair the exercise by shareholders of their right to vote.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Corporation will continue to monitor the circumstances of the virus and any recommendations or directives of government and health authorities and will advise shareholders as necessary of any further updates regarding the AGM.
Event:
Annual General Meeting 2020 Web Conference
When:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
9:00 AM PST
Q&A's:
Westshore will be accepting email questions only prior to the AGM, and shareholders are encouraged to email their questions by 2:00 PM EDT on June 12, 2020 to info@westshore.com.
Video Web
Join by computer, click
Meeting ID: 822 8793 6957
Password: 202323
One tap mobile:
+16475580588,,82287936957#,,#,202323# Canada
+17789072071,,82287936957#,,#,202323# Canada
Call
Dial by your location
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
Meeting ID: 822 8793 6957
Meeting Password: 202323
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb6v8F2SKM
