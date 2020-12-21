Westshore Terminals Tentative Agreement with ILWU Local 502

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announced on December 16, 2020 that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") had received 72 hour strike notice from Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU"), pertaining to Westshore's coal export terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. Westshore has been in negotiations for several months with Local 502 for a new collective agreement. The previous collective agreement and those of the two other ILWU Locals at the terminal expired January 31, 2020. The negotiations with Local 502 are the first of the three.

The strike notice stated that the members of Local 502 would stop work at the terminal site on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Following further discussions since the strike notice, an agreement was reached for a two-year agreement expiring January 31, 2022. The agreement is subject to a ratification vote, which is expected to take place by early January.

Once the agreement with Local 502 is ratified, negotiations with the other two ILWU Locals (514 and 517) are expected to commence.

