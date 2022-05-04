Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Business Update

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company ("Westwater” or "the company”), today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and discuss ongoing activities at its Kellyton graphite processing plant and its Coosa graphite deposit on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT and 9:00 a.m. MT)

DIAL- IN- NUMBER

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Chad M. Potter, President and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Potter will present an update on the Company, and recent events at the Kellyton graphite processing plant, and Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and the Company’s financial condition.

A live webcast of the conference call presentation will also be available through the Company’s website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time and by phone:

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)

Replay access code: 8767

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005291/en/