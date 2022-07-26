Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter/Six Months Conference Call

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater” or "the Company”), today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and will update investors on developments at its Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant in Coosa County, Alabama. The call will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT.

DIAL-IN-NUMBERS

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International )

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Chad M. Potter, President and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Steven M. Cates, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Mr. Potter will present an update on the Company, and recent events at the Kellyton graphite processing plant. Mr. Cates will review the financial results and the Company’s financial condition. Management will be available for questions as part of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call presentation will also be available through the Company’s website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time and by phone:

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)

Replay access code: 9184

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

