Westwater Resources Names Steven Cates CFO, Vice President - Finance, Effective Aug. 26

(RTTNews) - Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company, announced Thursday the appointment of Steven Cates as new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President - Finance, effective August 26.

Cates, currently Chief Accounting Officer, succeeds Jeffrey Vigil, who is retiring as CFO and Vice President - Finance, effective the same date.

Since joining Westwater in May 2021, Cates has been extensively involved in all aspects of the Company's finance, capital markets and accounting activities, including responsibility for Westwater's SEC reporting, treasury, tax, and risk management functions.

Prior to that, Cates served as the Vice President - Controller for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), and as corporate controller for Caliber Midstream Partners, LP, among others.