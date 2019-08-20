Westwind Integrated Health Revolutionizes Healthcare with Dental and Primary Care Under One Roof

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westwind Integrated Health is the only private practice in Arizona that offers medical and dental care through one comprehensive approach. The medical doctors and dentists in Phoenix, AZ are raising awareness of how their unique integrative approach to care helps patients achieve better whole-body health, including lowering their risk for oral-systemic related conditions like gum disease, while simultaneously offering health care services such as wellness exams, children's medical care, and chronic disease management. Westwind Integrated Health combines dental and medical services into each of their four convenient practice locations in Glendale and Phoenix, AZ.

The team at Westwind Integrated Health believes that primary care is currently divided. Traditionally, the assessment and treatment of oral health and overall health were considered separate. However, research shows a link between the chronic inflammation characterized by gum disease and systemic problems like diabetes, heart disease, pulmonary disease, and stroke. Similarly, sleep apnea increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, and missing teeth limit diet and diminish overall health and quality of life. All interconnected, this team understands that in order to bridge the divide, they must treat the whole patient, not just individual areas.

Westwind Integrated Health takes a unique approach by combining the expertise of dentists and medical doctors into a single office location. Patients can enjoy the convenience and quality of care by receiving both medical and dental services from a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. Both the dentists and the medical staff use a more whole-body approach to diagnosing and treating patients, improving their patients' oral and systemic health.

"We believe we can help reduce chronic disease and chronic inflammation by delivering both integrated services, dental and medical, within one visit," says Dr. Maryam Beyramian, a founding dentist at the practice. "Our ultimate goal is to close patient care gaps and help make our population healthier."

The experienced, multi-disciplinary team at Westwind Integrated Health offers a comprehensive list of primary care and dental services. Patients can come in for a physical, vision or hearing screening, nutritional counseling, or medical cosmetics such as BOTOX®. While in the office, they can also receive or schedule any dental services, from cleanings to orthodontics, dental implants, and cosmetic dentistry. Plus, the entire Westwind team emphasizes the awareness of oral-systemically linked conditions like gum disease, sleep apnea, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, and tooth loss.

Patients who visit the practice can receive both medical and dental screenings at the same location. The Westwind dental-medical team then develops a comprehensive and whole-body treatment plan to treat systemic disease, improve oral health, and promote healthy lifestyles. Patients interested in integrative health services can contact Westwind Integrated Health and schedule an appointment at one of their four convenient locations by visiting http://www.westwindintegratedhealth.com.

About the Practice

Westwind Integrated Health offers dental and medical care from four locations in the Glendale and Phoenix, AZ areas. As the only private practice in Arizona and one of only a few practices in the country to combine dental and medical care, this team is innovating health care by offering truly comprehensive care with a whole-body approach. Comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of medical doctors and dental clinicians, Westwind Integrated Health offers specialized general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery. Plus, under the same roof, patients can receive physicals and wellness exams, vison and hearing screenings, vaccinations, nutritional counseling, and minor injury treatment. The family of practices focuses on building genuine patient relationships, comprehensive and state-of-the-art treatment, and improving the long-term health and wellbeing of their patients. To learn more about the multi-specialty team, visit http://www.westwindintegratedhealth.com or call 602-666-9890 for the Phoenix office, 602-786-8924 for the Downtown location, 602-362-4913 for the Union Hills office or 602-786-7379 for the Thunderbird location to schedule an integrated health consultation.

SOURCE Westwind Integrated Health