12.09.2022 21:38:00
WESTWOOD ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ELLA NEYLAND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, announced today the appointment of Ella Neyland to its Board of Directors. "We are very excited to welcome Ella to the Board of Directors. Her broad experience in the real estate sector will prove invaluable," said Mark Bratt, CEO. "She provides a different and needed perspective to our organization."
Ella Neyland is Chief Operating Officer at Independence Realty Trust (IRT), a publicly traded apartment REIT. A Senior executive and Board Member, Neyland has over twenty-five years of experience at large companies. She was Executive Vice President at UDR, a NYSE REIT, President and CFO of Steadfast Apartment REIT, and a founder of a medical device startup company. She is active in apartment and industry associations and was the first female chair of the IPA, which is the trade association for Non-Traded REITs. She is a proven leader with financial, real estate, legal and operational expertise and has public and private company background with strong communication and strategic planning skills.
Westwood Financial owns / manages and operates over 124 high-quality shopping centers located in top U.S. metropolitan markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers as well as leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. More information is available at www.westfin.com.
