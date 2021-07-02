Westwood Financial Announces The Launch Of The Hilgard Fund

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial today announced the launch of the Hilgard™ Fund, a new open-ended single tenant net lease (STNL) fund. The Fund will acquire a portfolio of tenants in its properties consisting of investment-grade tenants and creditworthy tenants with an average lease duration of 7 years. "The Hilgard Fund represents a unique product in the market that gives private investors exposure to commercial real estate and provides tax deferred income at attractive yields with liquidity. Our investment results on previous investing in STNL have been excellent," said Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer.

The Hilgard Fund is a natural extension of Westwood Financial's core expertise in acquiring and operating quality retail properties in prime trade areas.

Scale: Westwood's portfolio and offices in growth markets provides local knowledge and ability to conduct in-depth market research to expertly source real estate investments and execute transactions. Westwood has extensive industry relationships with real estate brokers, commercial banks and loan originators, providing access to a broad array of sources throughout the U.S.

Integrity and experience: Westwood has focused exclusively on real estate investing for 51 years. Its management team has a proven track record gained over numerous market cycles. The company's grocery anchored portfolio only decreased 1% in net operating income in 2020 and is on track to do significantly better this year.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 73 community shopping centers, primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and service and experiential-based tenants across major U.S. markets including Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, Raleigh, and Charlotte. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

