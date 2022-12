"Westworld" Is No Longer Available on HBO Max: Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fans of Westworld might find themselves in a dystopia after the series was suddenly canceled and removed from the HBO Max streaming service.Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) plans to license the series, and several others, to free ad-supported streaming television services (FASTs), so fans will have to add another streaming service to what might already be a bloated bunch. For the parent company, though, it's a smart money-saving move that can maximize the value of its content library and support the upcoming changes to its streaming strategy.Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has been ruthless in his cost-cutting measures since taking over the combined company earlier this year.