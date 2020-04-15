Wetland Delineation Software Startup Ecobot Expands to Support Growing Customer Base

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobot, the developer of transformative environmental data reporting software, has announced changes to its leadership and sales teams with the recent additions of three new hires – Director of Customer Success Mike Connors, Director of Engineering Emmet McGovern, and Strategic Account Specialist Alana Cloud – moves that will enable Ecobot to continue enhancing its platform in response to the needs of its growing customer base.

"Our technology wraps around the existing natural resources consulting workflow, and its success is clearly tied to our close collaboration with our customers: the scientists and project managers who use our product every day," says the company's CEO and co-founder Lee Lance. "Our new hires will play a critical role in furthering our deep collaboration with our customers and perfecting our technology. We are very excited to add Mike, Emmet, and Alana to our team."

Director of Customer Success Mike Connors has specialized in customer advocacy and customer success for nearly a decade, most recently for the revenue operations platform Clari and the customer experience management platform Sprinklr. Connors has been an advisor to Ecobot since 2018 through Elevate, an entrepreneurship development program launched by Venture Asheville to help high-growth, early-stage ventures scale more rapidly.

Director of Engineering Emmet McGovern, one of Ecobot's founding engineers, has over 20 years' experience in programming and has built many large-scale applications for both large enterprise and Silicon Valley startups.

Strategic Account Specialist Alana Cloud brings over a decade of sales and marketing experience to Ecobot. Cloud managed a team at the Silicon Valley-based SaaS startup Revel Systems before joining Ecobot.

In addition to the new hires, Ecobot recently promoted Leigh Rothermel, a member of the Ecobot team since November 2019, to Senior Customer Specialist.

"Each brings not only their personal experience but also their institutional knowledge from other successful companies to our agile team," says Jeremy Schewe, PWS, Ecobot co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "Our team is critical to shaping customer collaboration with product development, and, most importantly, defining our company culture."

About Ecobot

Ecobot's software improves how we interact with wetlands and the environment. Ecobot has been used to successfully submit over 3,500 wetland determination forms to the USACE. Customers report that the use of the Ecobot platform cuts total workload time in half and our tools have already saved the industry upwards of 1,800 hours. Ecobot is the future of environmental monitoring, reporting, and data forecasting, providing efficiency across all sectors of the environmental services industry. Visit us at ecobotapp.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Stanley

angela@benecomms.io

Related Images

ecobot-team.jpg

Ecobot Team

Despite Social Distancing, Ecobot Announces Three New Strategic Hires and One Promotion

Related Links

Ecobot Website

Ecobot App

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wetland-delineation-software-startup-ecobot-expands-to-support-growing-customer-base-301040742.html

SOURCE Ecobot