WeTrade Cooperates With Vmade To Launch WTPay System In Singapore - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) said it has entered into a technical agency agreement with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD, under which Vmade commits to implementing the actual operation of WTPay technology tools in Singapore. WTPay technology is independently developed by WeTrade. It is designed to realize the commercial application of WTPay system which supports multiple methods of online payment from customers, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and mainstream digital wallets in many countries.

Vmade agreed to pay WeTrade the cooperation remuneration for the actual flow generated during the operation period in the actual agent operation in Singapore. Vmade agreed to pay WeTrade total remuneration for cooperation of not less than $120 million for the period from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.