WeTrade Group to Increase Presence in the Health Market

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced the development plan (the "Plan") of the Company's global public health business sector Y-Health, to expand its presence in the health market.

Pursuant to the Plan, Y-Health is dedicated to developing business for biotechnology and healthcare companies worldwide. Y-Health focuses on detection and prevention from infectious disease, health care products, traditional Chinese medicine etc.

So far, the Company has made some significant progress on Y-Health. From August 2022, the Company has established cooperation with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd, Parkway Medical Limited, MobiLab Medical Innovatives, and Zhixun Biotechnology Limited to develop their monkeypox test kits business. The monkeypox test kits business includes the sales of monkeypox test kits, promotion of the sales of monkeypox test kits and the launch of a globally unparalleled and one-of-a-kind monkeypox virus testing kits with combined insurance coverage products.

In the future, the Company expects to further improve the cooperation mechanism of its Y-Health business segment and provide supports for the global development of biotechnology and healthcare companies.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The three main business segments of the Company are YCloud, WTPay and Y-Health.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business. Customers can use WTpay for global acquiring business, global store opening, global payment collection, international banking, global remittance and currency exchange.

Under its global public health business sector Y-Health, the Company engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

