Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 12:18:16

WeWork Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Revenue Up 11%

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) posted a first-quarter net loss attributable to company of $264 million compared to a loss of $435 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.34 compared to a loss of $0.57. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter was $849 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $849.36 million in revenue.

The company expects second quarter revenue to be $840 million to $865 million. Consolidated physical occupancy was 73% at the end of the first quarter, an increase from 67% at the end of the first quarter of prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WeWork (The We Company)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WeWork (The We Company)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WeWork (The We Company) 0,39 -3,55% WeWork (The We Company)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen