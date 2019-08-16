|
16.08.2019 02:48:00
Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares
SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 20, 2019 to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 6, 2019.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
For more information contact:
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-company-declares-dividend-on-common-shares-300902840.html
SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Feiertag in Rot -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung getrübt. Beim DAX waren die Vorzeichen ebenfalls rot. Die Wall Street setzte zu einer Erholung an. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten die Verluste teilweise wett gemacht werden.