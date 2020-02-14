|
14.02.2020 23:30:00
Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares
SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on March 20, 2020, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 6, 2020.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
For more information contact:
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-4450
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-company-declares-dividend-on-common-shares-301005494.html
SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt tendierte vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich bewegt. Die Wall Street verzeichnete am Freitag keine größeren Ausschläge. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Tendenz.