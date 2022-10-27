27.10.2022 22:35:12

Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $310 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $310 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Weyerhaeuser Co.mehr Nachrichten