27.10.2022 22:35:12
Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $310 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.34 billion last year.
Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $310 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.
