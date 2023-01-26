26.01.2023 22:53:20

Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.6% to $1.82 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $1.82 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Weyerhaeuser Co.mehr Nachrichten