26.01.2023 22:53:20
Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.24 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.6% to $1.82 billion from $2.21 billion last year.
Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $11 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $1.82 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.
|
|
|
