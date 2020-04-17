WFP USA exceeds $5 million goal for the United Nations World Food Programme's COVID-19 emergency response through generous private sector support

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA (WFP USA) has exceeded its emergency fundraising goal of $5 million to support the United Nations World Food Programme's (UNWFP) critical COVID-19 response. WFP USA is grateful for the generous support of Americans from all walks of life and all corners of the country, and our long-standing U.S. foundation and corporate partners—including UPS and The UPS Foundation, Bank of America, Mars, Cargill, Sealed Air and Herbalife Nutrition, as well as new partners Allegis Group Foundation and C.H. Robinson—who have all stepped up to support WFP's COVID-19 response in this time of great need.

"The private sector, in partnership with humanitarian organizations, has an important role to play in responding to COVID-19," said Eduardo Martinez, President of The UPS Foundation and UPS Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. "We're all in this together, and our combined efforts and resources can make a substantial impact as we equip communities to prepare, respond and recover from this pandemic. We are honored to partner and support WFP's lifesaving work at this critical time."

These vital donations from individuals, foundations and corporate donors will support WFP's efforts to provide lifesaving food to severely hungry people and combat the coronavirus threat in the world's most vulnerable communities. Private sector support includes a combination of cash and in-kind donations from UPS and The UPS Foundation for global logistics and transportation services, a focus on school meals from Cargill, supply chain and critical logistics operations from Herbalife Nutrition and from Mars, help toward managing logistics for emergency food and lifesaving equipment to hospitals in affected areas.

With the success of the initial fundraising appeal, WFP USA has increased its goal to $8 million by May 30, to support the escalating needs from the pandemic threat. As the leading humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, WFP plays a critical role in providing food assistance for 100 million people worldwide, while supporting the global humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP is on the frontlines, responding to the needs of poor, marginalized and hungry populations living in countries that are ill-equipped to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Food Program USA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. By mobilizing individuals, lawmakers and businesses in the U.S. to advance the global movement to end hunger, we bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world.

