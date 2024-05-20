WH Ireland Stock Up On Talks With Zeus Capital For Possible Sale Of Capital Markets Unit

(RTTNews) - Shares of WH Ireland Group Plc (WHI.L) were gaining around 8 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after the British Wealth Management and Corporate Broking company confirmed that it is in discussions with Zeus Capital Ltd. with regards to the possible sale of its Capital Markets division.

Responding to the recent press speculation, the company stated that these talks are at an advanced stage but there can be no certainty that any deal will occur.

WH Ireland will provide further updates in due course.

Earlier, Bloomberg News had reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that a deal could be announced as soon as this week.

In London, WH Ireland shares were trading at 4.30 pence, up 7.50%.