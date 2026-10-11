AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
11.10.2026 20:03:00
What $10,000 Invested in USA Rare Earth 1 Year Ago Is Worth Today
October 2025 was arguably the best month for U.S. rare-earth stocks. Indeed, both of the top two rare-earth miners in the U.S. -- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) -- were on an absolute tear, with both stocks up over 45% from the start of the month to Oct. 14, 2025. The geopolitical climate looked favorable to rare-earth companies, China was tightening its grip on critical minerals, and the White House appared dead-set on building a domestic rare-earth supply chain.
What could go wrong, right?
Fast-forward to today, and rare-earth stocks have not delivered on the sky-high expectations investors have had for them. Both MP Materials and USA Rare Earth are down year over year as I write this, as is the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEMKT: REMX).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagen
Analysen zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.