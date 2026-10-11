What $10,000 Invested in USA Rare Earth 1 Year Ago Is Worth Today

October 2025 was arguably the best month for U.S. rare-earth stocks. Indeed, both of the top two rare-earth miners in the U.S. -- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) -- were on an absolute tear, with both stocks up over 45% from the start of the month to Oct. 14, 2025. The geopolitical climate looked favorable to rare-earth companies, China was tightening its grip on critical minerals, and the White House appared dead-set on building a domestic rare-earth supply chain.

What could go wrong, right?

Fast-forward to today, and rare-earth stocks have not delivered on the sky-high expectations investors have had for them. Both MP Materials and USA Rare Earth are down year over year as I write this, as is the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEMKT: REMX).

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