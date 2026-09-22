Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
23.09.2026 01:15:00
What $3,000 Invested in SpaceX Stock Could Grow to by September 2027
For anyone who has invested in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) since its June 12 initial public offering (IPO), it's been quite the roller-coaster ride. Shares opened to the public at $150 and since traded as high as $225.64 and as low as $104.83 per share.
As of the closing price of Sept. 18, shares are almost right back where they started at $152.71. For anyone who hasn't invested yet or who has but may be considering adding more shares, there are likely to be more wild price swings for the foreseeable future. SpaceX is unprofitable and needs to spend heavily to build out a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in space.
That said, by September 2027, analysts appear generally bullish on where the SpaceX stock price could be trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|334,80
|1,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.