What $3,000 Invested in SpaceX Stock Could Grow to by September 2027

For anyone who has invested in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) since its June 12 initial public offering (IPO), it's been quite the roller-coaster ride. Shares opened to the public at $150 and since traded as high as $225.64 and as low as $104.83 per share.

As of the closing price of Sept. 18, shares are almost right back where they started at $152.71. For anyone who hasn't invested yet or who has but may be considering adding more shares, there are likely to be more wild price swings for the foreseeable future. SpaceX is unprofitable and needs to spend heavily to build out a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in space.

That said, by September 2027, analysts appear generally bullish on where the SpaceX stock price could be trading.

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