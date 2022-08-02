|
02.08.2022 11:52:00
What 1 Key COVID Drug's News Might Mean For Pfizer
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is the preeminent leader of the COVID healthcare market. After booming vaccine sales last year, the oral antiviral has taken over some of the spotlight to become the fastest-selling drug within the US. Pfizer is now looking to expand Paxlovid's dominance to international markets, but may encounter some competition in one potentially large market.Since the beginning of the year, Paxlovid has taken off within the US and appears to have shaken off the news that symptoms may rebound after completing the course of the drug. So far, the drug is resistant to emerging strains, protecting against even the newest Omicron strains. This has allowed Paxlovid to grab 90% of the U.S. market share, and the antiviral is now prescribed to about 40% of people who get COVID. Remarkably, these numbers may even increase as patients gain more direct access to the treatment. At the beginning of July, the Food & Drug Administration authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid, meaning that a patient no longer needs to visit a doctor for a prescription. This removes some of the barriers of cost and time that might prevent infected people from seeking treatment, and is likely to drive further domestic sales for the rest of the year. Continue reading
